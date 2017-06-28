President Sargsyan visits Reebok Sports Club and IPSC consulting company in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended the opening ceremony of Reebok Sports Club on June 28, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The President toured the newly-opened club with founders-executives of the club, Reebok regional representative, representatives of Armenia’s sports and healthcare spheres, got acquainted with the carried out investments, the jobs created, as well as the conditions, services and development programs.

President Sargsyan also visited the newly constructed office of the Institute of Political and Sociological Consulting (IPSC). IPSC Director Hovhannes Grigoryan briefed the President on the company’s activity, the works carried by the company since its establishment, the ongoing programs and future plans.

The President talked to employees of the Office’s research, consulting, communication departments and separate programs, got acquainted with the details of their daily works and the company achievements.

Thereafter, at the presence of President Serzh Sargsyan, the Defense Ministry and IPSC signed a memorandum of partnership on implementation of ‘Outlook’ project on carrying out thorough surveys with discharged servicemen.