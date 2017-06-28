Land prices to be lowered for renewable energy production sites

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources of Armenia is designing a legislative reforms package aimed at defining a price policy for land areas used for renewable energy production, as well as facilitate the acquisition of these lands.

“I hope the currently designed reforms package will be endorsed by the parliament. Currently the acquisition of land for constructing solar and wind energy stations is a rather long and sometimes pricy process”, deputy minister Hayk Harutyunyan said, adding that this issue is among the most important issues raised by investors.