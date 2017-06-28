Charles Aznavour, 93, to perform live in Beirut and Paris

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour will perform live in Lebanon on July 15, according to Lebanese media.

Aznavour, 93, has no intention to leave the stage. The legendary singer prepares to deliver a concert in Paris on December 13, 2017.

As reported earlier, Aznavour will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Charles Aznavour (Vaghinak Aznavuryan), began singing and performing from an early age. Later in his life, he began to write songs for then-famous singers. In 1946, he met Edith Piaf, and together they toured with performances.

Initially he sang with Pierre Roche. He rose to prominence in 1959, after performing in Paris’ Olympia Concert Hall. Aznavour has performed extensively throughout the world, including in Yerevan.

He is the author of more than 1000 songs, with millions of his CD copies sold. Aznavour has performed along with Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Liza Minelli, Patricia Kaas and Mireille Mathieu.

He performed Sayat Nova’s ‘Ashkharums’ with his daughter – Seda.

Charles Aznavour has starred in more than 60 films, including Ararat by Atom Egoyan, which was dedicated to the Armenian Genocide.

After the devastating 1988 Spitak earthquake in Armenia, he visited Armenia on numerous occasions.

Aznavour to Armenia, a relief foundation for the earthquake victims, was founded in Paris. Aznavour opened a representation of the foundation in Yerevan.

Together with Georges Garvartens, Aznavour wrote the ‘For you, Armenia’ song, and filmed a music video featuring 90 French singers and actos.

Since 1995, Aznavour is the Armenian President’s Ambassador-at-large, and permanent representative of Armenia to UNESCO in Paris.

In 2009, Aznavour was appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Switzerland.

He has been awarded the title of National Hero of Armenia, NKR Grigor Lusavorich Order and the Tekeyan cultural union Ararat Order and two Orders of France’s Legion of Honor. In 2009, he was named the best singer of the 20th century.

A Square in downtown Yerevan has been named after Charles Aznavour.

In Gyumri, a statue of the great singer has been erected in 2000, in the Aznavour Square. Vagharshapat’s Drama Theater has also been named after him.