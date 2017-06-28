People of Philippines interested in Armenia: Increase of number of tourists expected in summer

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The people of the Philippines are interested in Armenia as a first Christian country, Mekhak Apresyan – first Vice-President of the State Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, told Armenpress.

He informed that 83% of 104 million people of the Philippines are Christians.

“We have an initiative called ‘Pilgrimage to first Christian country’, and we believe it will definitely have its demand in world market as in the Philippines”, he said.

Mekhak Apresyan said the issue of having direct flight with the Philippines may become possible in near future. “The people of the Philippines show interest, and we run an open sky policy, and I think here the business can also be interested in”, he said.

He said recently he participated in the World Tourism Organization’s forum in the Philippines where various tourism-related issues were discussed. “Recently we have hosted two famous media operating in the Philippines and got them acquainted with Armenia’s beautiful sites. Their reports are already ready, and they will be released soon”, Mekhak Apresyan said.

As for the tourism flows in summer, Apresyan said there will be increase for sure. “In January-May we have recorded 30% growth of visits. Direct flights with different countries, visa regime facilitations will definitely have their positive affect”, he said, expressing confidence that cutting the line of 3 million in the upcoming 5 yeas seems to be realistic.