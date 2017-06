Several airlines to operate charter flights to/from Yerevan in summer

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia granted several airlines permits to operate charter flights during the summer to tourist destinations.

The destinations namely include Varna-Yerevan-Varna (Bulgaria Air), Hurghada-Yerevan-Hurghada (AMC Airlines), Hurghada-Yerevan-Sharm El Sheikh (AMC Airlines), Thessaloniki-Yerevan-Thessaloniki (Aegean Airlines), Heraklion-Yerevan-Heraklion (Aegean Airlines), Yerevan-Barcelona-Yerevan (Aircompany Armenia), Yerevan-Larnaca-Yerevan (Aircompany Armenia), Yerevan-Corfu-Yerevan (Aircompany Armenia) and others.