Putin appoints representative of Russian troops in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of the Russian President Vladimir Putin Deputy Defense Minister of Russia Nikolay Pankov has been appointed president’s representative at the State Duma and the Federal Council during the discussions of issues over Russian troops deployed in Armenia, “Armenpress” reports the document is available on the internet portal for legal information.

In November 2016 Putin had approved the draft agreement on creating joint troops with Armenia in the Caucasian region of the Collective Security. The troops are meant for reacting during attacks or other threats jeopardizing the security of any of the two states.

The Commander of the unit is appointed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Armenia in agreement with the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces.

During peace time the Commander of the unit is supervised by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, in war situation the Commander of the unit can be supervised by the Russian South Military District by the consent of the sides.