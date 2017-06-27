Artsakh succeeds in ensuring double-digit economic growth in past 10 years

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Very important works are underway in Artsakh, which are worthy of attention, Garnik Isagulyan, president of the “National Security” political party and advisor of the permanent representation of Artsakh in Armenia told a press conference, underscoring that these works highly contribute to the development of Artsakh’s economy.

“There are more than three dozen of HPPs in Artsakh, and this number is growing. Being an energy importing country just a few years ago, it has become an energy exporting country. In terms of grain types and foodstuffs Artsakh is self-sufficient. There is serious progress in terms of other economic issues as well, in the past 10 years Artsakh was essentially able to provide a double-digit economic growth on an average estimates. Two months ago we began the works of the northern road, the internal road was in a pretty bad condition, I think very soon the reconstruction will be finished. Investments from Armenia are very important,” he said.

According to Isagulyan, important works are also underway for improving the conditions at the border.

“Very important shelters are being constructed, which enable soldiers to be safe even during the most heated bombardments. We have round-the-clock monitoring possibilities with both daytime and nighttime devices, and soldiers don’t need to go directly to the trenches for this”, Isagulyan said.