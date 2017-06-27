Armenia’s delegation led by Parliament’s Vice-Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov departs for Czech Republic

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. On June 27, the delegation led by the Armenian Parliament’s Vice-Speaker, Head of Armenia-Czech Republic friendship group Eduard Sharmazanov departed for Czech Republic on a three-day visit at the invitation of the Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Jan Bartošek, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

MPs Gagik Melikyan and Vardan Bostanjyan are in the delegation.

The meetings of the parliamentary delegation with Jan Bartošek and Miluše Horská, the Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies and the Vice President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, Lukáš Kaucký, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic and the Head of the Catholic Church of Czechia, Archbishop of Prague Cardinal Dominik Duka are scheduled.