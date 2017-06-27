Mountain trekking tourism develops rapidly in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Mountain tourism is rapidly developing in Armenia.

In this area, the Armenian Geographic project has its great contribution. For already 5 years the project is carrying out the “It’s Ours” program, under which various treks and tours are offered, including mountainous.

In an interview with ARMENPRESS, project leader Tigran Shahbazyan said Armenian Geographic is putting the emphasis on the natural monuments and geographic objects. Mountain tourism is considered to be the best way for active leisure and nature lovers in Armenia.

“With our project we contribute to tourism development in Armenia and Artsakh. We carry out numerous tours, in the framework of which we also go to places not yet discovered for many. Meaning, these routes haven’t been known as tourism routes before. There is great potential of developing mountain tourism in Armenia”, Shahbazyan said.

The program has not only tourism but also scientific significance. Shahbazyan said only a dozen of mountains are mentioned in books, whereas Armenian Geographic has already published information about more than 50 summits.

“We want to discover new routes in order for tourism to develop in these directions”, he said.

The Armenian Geographic project is first of all working in the direction of domestic tourism.

Shahbazyan mentioned that domestic tourism is developing rapidly.

In addition to locals, foreigners also display interest for Armenia’s mountains, especially diplomats and representatives of international organizations.

Tourists from Tanzania, Russia, Germany, USA, France, Poland and other countries are also among visitors.

Photos by Armenian Geographic