Pedro Agramunt prefers to prolong the process of his humiliation, discrediting PACE – Naira Zohrabyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. In their opening speeches at the summer session of the PACE all the political groups of Europe announced that the current President of the PACE Pedro Agramunt does not enjoy any trust and has to step down, member of the Armenian delegation to the PACE, member of the National Assembly of Armenia Naira Zohrabyan told “Armenpress”.

“A corresponding draft will be put to the vote tomorrow, which suggests amendment of the PACE Charter, according to which recall mechanism will be established. Interestingly, during these years no recall mechanism has been in force for the PACE President or Secretary General. Here there are already two aspects – the moral one, meaning will Pedro Agramunt have the morality to step down, if not the legal aspect will come into force”, she said.

Naira Zohrabyan noted that when it comes to Pedro Agramunt, there is no sense in talking about resignation, since the impression of the long discussions on his issue this morning is that he has chosen the most humiliating option for him.

“Everyone talked about corruption in the PACE, distrust towards Agramunt, but he seems to have chosen “after me the deluge” option. He knows he is under veto, he has no right to chair PACE sessions, or make any expenditure from the budget, but he prefers to prolong this process of humiliation, trying to discredit the PACE in this way”, Zohrabyan said.

Earlier it became known that one of the 5 main political groups of the PACE, the European People's Party (EPP) gave a vote of no confidence to PACE President Pedro Agramunt by majority of votes on June 26.