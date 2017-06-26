Armenian Armed Forces fully capable of preventing war – Chief of General Staff

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Lt. General Movses Hakobyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces assures that there is no tension at the borders currently.

“The border subdivisions are in full control of the situation”, he said.

Speaking on international and local analysis which recently said ‘war clouds have gathered upon Artsakh’, the Lt. General said he can’t comment on the analysis because he hasn’t read them.

“The Armed Forces have their own analysis, which state that the Armenian forces are fully capable of preventing war and if needed to organize defense”, he said.