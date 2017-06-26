Creation of Journalists Trade Union in Armenia to help searching solutions for several problems

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has preconditions for creation of trade union of journalists.

The best option for Armenia is the combining trade union which will help to analyze the problems, search for solutions, as well as to protect journalists from the whim of authorities.

On June 26 a discussion on creation of Journalists Trade Union was held in Yerevan within the frames of cooperation with the Association of European Journalists, reports Armenpress.

The discussion was attended by representatives of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), Armenian media, reporters from Confederation of Journalists, board members of the Union of Journalists of Armenia, as well as reporters from provinces.

“The creation of trade unions of journalists has long concerned the journalists community. The journalistic trade unions will become a necessity tomorrow if not now. Without serious trade unions we will not be able to protect our working rights, the morality of our profession. We have discussed this issue at many international structures, as well as we have also been in provincial media”, Astghik Gevorgyan – Chairwoman of the Union of Journalists of Armenia said, adding that the trade unions must be definitely created.

“We need to demonstrate a common approach. Last year we released the results of the survey of international research over development of professional trade unions, on how trade unions react to changes in connection with the work. There was a wrong impression that those unions are old-fashioned which are chaired by elderly and are separated from reality. Yes, their leaders in Europe and Latin America are elderly people, but in other parts of the world, for instance in Asia, Africa the situation is different. Asked why journalists are not members of trade unions, the common response was that they don’t think the trade union can be useful for them. There was a concern that membership can negatively affect their professional prospects, there would be no progress or they will be dismissed from works”, Oliver Money-Kyrle – IFJ Assistant Secretary General said and expressed hope that it’s possible the union will assume trade union functions.

APR group President Ruben Sargsyan proposed to create combining trade union for Armenia, since, according to him, it is the best model. “The existence of free trade unions is one of the preconditions of democratic states and freedom of media. The trade union is based on the ideology of democracy, independence and solidarity. There are preconditions in Armenia for creating a trade union. The motives for joining the trade union are the analysis of problems faced by journalists and the field, understanding of common interests by all employees, as well as search for common ways”, he said, expressing hope the trade unions will protect employees from whim of directorate.