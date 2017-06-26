Armenia’s Parliament Speaker meets with Chairman of Mazhilis of Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament on June 25 met with Chairman of Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin in Seoul, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

In his speech Speaker Babloyan said he is happy to meet with the Chairman of Mazhilis in the 25th jubilee year of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan. He highly appreciated the normal development of Armenian-Kazakh relations at various spheres and expressed readiness to assist in further intensifying Armenia-Kazakhstan inter-parliamentary ties highlighting the role of parliamentary friendship groups in this regard.

The Armenian Parliament Speaker attached importance to the high level of political dialogue between both countries and the significance of bilateral visits in the development of relations.

In this context Ara Babloyan wished good luck on holding ‘Astana EXPO-2017’, the opening ceremony of which was also attended by Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan.

Speaker Babloyan congratulated Kazakhstan on its membership to the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member and expressed hope the two countries will continue the constructive cooperation both in the UN and other international and regional organizations.

Coming to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Babloyan said he expects the balanced stance of the Kazakh side on this issue in accordance with the stance of the OSCE Minsk Group.

He also invited Nurlan Nigmatulin to Armenia.

In his turn Chairman of the Mazhilis Nurlan Nigmatulin congratulated Ara Babloyan on his election and said the parliamentary cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan is at a high level. He noted that there is a need to further boost cooperation in cultural, economic and educational spheres since all preconditions exist for that.

The Speaker of Mazhilis added that the two countries have obvious similarities in governance sphere as a result of the recent constitutional changes in Kazakhstan. Mr. Nigmatulin also invited Speaker Babloyan to visit Kazakhstan.