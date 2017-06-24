Azerbaijan violated ceasefire regime 400 times and undertook subversive penetration attempt – The week on the contact line

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime nearly 400 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line using different caliber weapons in the period of June 18-24. It also used 60 and 82 mm mortars and anti-tank grenade launchers.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh, in addition to the mentioned ceasefire violations, the special units of Azerbaijan undertook a subversive penetration attempt overnight June 22. The front line units of the Defense Army detecting the advancement of the subversive group repelled it. The enemy suffered at least 4 human losses. The Azerbaijani side left different items belonging to the special units near the Armenian positions. The Defense Army has suffered no losses during the operation.

The situation on the frontline remains under the full control of the Artsakh’s armed forces.