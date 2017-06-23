Armenia develops touristic archive to present Armenia to the world

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. A touristic archive has been created to present Armenia to the world, "Armenpress" reports Prme MInister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan posted on his Facebook page.

"Today we already have a touristic archive to present Armenia to the world. As a result of nearly 22 days of work a collection of over 50 touristic places of Armenia has been videorecorded with the support of the Armenian Development Fund", the Premier wrote.