Armenia develops touristic archive to present Armenia to the world
YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. A touristic archive has been created to present Armenia to the world, "Armenpress" reports Prme MInister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan posted on his Facebook page.
"Today we already have a touristic archive to present Armenia to the world. As a result of nearly 22 days of work a collection of over 50 touristic places of Armenia has been videorecorded with the support of the Armenian Development Fund", the Premier wrote.
- 21:47 Armenia develops touristic archive to present Armenia to the world
- 20:07 Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia sees no alternative to peaceful settlement of NK conflict
- 20:00 Armenian parliament speaker receives Syrian Embassy Chargé d'Affaires
- 18:17 President Sargsyan sends condolence letter on the occasion of Ruben Gevogyants’s demise
- 18:02 Armenia has received no investment proposal of 8 billion USD in energy sector – clarification
- 17:25 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-06-17
- 17:23 Asian Stocks - 23-06-17
- 16:38 Armenia’s military insurance fund makes two more compensations
- 16:34 PM Karapetyan hosts Director General of ADB’s Central and West Asia Department
- 16:17 Government grants new privilege for Amulsar gold mine project
- 16:14 UK to carry out capacity development program of Armenia’s Parliament
- 16:10 200 mln USD investment to be made for constructing greenhouse and cheese factory in Yerevan
- 16:06 2.28 billion drams to be invested in HPP project in Getap, Armenia
- 15:48 Wounded soldier Mher Petrosyan to continue treatment in Germany
- 15:27 Grammy Award winner Marcus Miller to perform at Yerevan Jazz Fest
- 15:26 Armenia’s PM, Lithuanian Ambassador discuss development of bilateral economic ties
- 15:20 Armenian citizens reportedly cross Russia’s remote border into Norway, foreign ministry awaits confirmation
- 15:18 37-40% of investments volume already implemented - Minister Suren Karayan
- 15:14 Armenia’s Economy Minister comments on US Ambassador’s statement
- 15:07 Minister Karayan sees serious cooperation prospects with Tajikistan
- 15:03 It’s necessary to develop competitive national economy in Armenia, says Republican lawmaker
- 14:56 Armenia attaches great importance to Indonesia’s role in Southeast Asia – President Sargsyan
- 14:31 Investments in energy field are of strategic importance for Armenia’s economy - Minister
- 13:25 Hollywood stars urge to ‘keep the promise’ for the sake of late Chris Cornell’s dream
- 13:12 OSCE conducts monitoring to north-west of Artsakh’s Talish village
- 12:37 Number of bus routes from Artsakh to Armenia increases
- 12:32 ‘We chose a path which will change quality of life of our citizen’, says PM
- 12:06 Charles Aznavour to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
- 11:50 Armenia’s Parliament Speaker to attend meeting of heads of parliament of Eurasian states
- 11:40 We are re-starting: minimum 6-day business week, PM tells Cabinet
- 11:35 Healthcare ministry continues hepatitis C treatment program
- 11:01 Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan named world weightlifting champion in Tokyo
- 10:41 US State Department urges Turkey to respect fundamental freedoms
- 10:18 Armenian National Committee of Egypt continues pro-Armenian activity: Movies being shot on Armenia
- 10:12 Armenia’s economy minister, Lithuanian Ambassador discuss cooperation & partnership
11:12, 06.20.2017
Viewed 3342 times Uruguay’s National Institution for Human Rights concerned over Azerbaijani ‘black list’
21:51, 06.16.2017
Viewed 3294 times Azerbaijanis kill 3 Armenian soldiers in Artsakh
21:36, 06.16.2017
Viewed 2545 times Levon Aronian wins Stavanger grand tournament
13:36, 06.17.2017
Viewed 1683 times Initiative to open Armenian Consulate in Iraq’s Erbil is an important step – Vahram Petrosyan
18:08, 06.19.2017
Viewed 1604 times Armenian Premier gets acquainted with new investment projects in textile production