Armenia’s Parliament Speaker to attend meeting of heads of parliament of Eurasian states


YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ara Babloyan will take part in the second meeting of heads of parliament of Eurasian states which will be held in Seoul, the capital of South Korea on June 24-28, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

MP Samvel Farmanyan will also take part in the meeting.  



