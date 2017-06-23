Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 June

Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan named world weightlifting champion in Tokyo


YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan – the Armenian Olympic silver medalist has won the gold medal in the Tokyo Youth Weightlifting Championship.

Martirosyan’s results in the snatch and clean and jerk events were 191kg and 235kg respectively.

The Armenian weightlifter was named champion with a total result of 426kg.

 



