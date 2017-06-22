UN worried over situation on NK conflict zone – calling for negotiations

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The UN shares the concerns of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs over the ceasefire regime violations in Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq announced.

“We take into account the statement of the Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group issued on June 19, 2017 following their last visit to the region. We share the concern of the Co-chairs over the recent cases of the ceasefire violation, leading to tragic victims on the contact line.

We reiterate their call on the sides to avoid further escalation and observe measures that could alleviate the tension. We also join the Co-chairs, urging the sides to again participate in the negotiations full of political will”, “Armenpress” reports Haq saying. He added that the UN is ready to assist such measures in case of necessity.