President Sargsyan participates in EPP enlarged summit in Brussels

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. While on a working visit in the Kingdom of Belgium, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan participated in the enlarged summit of the European People’s Party (EPP) in Brussels on June 22 which was chaired by EPP President Joseph Daul, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The summit was attended by Presidents of the European Council, the European Commission and European Parliament– Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker and Antonio Tajani, the heads of state and government representing EPP member states from the European Union and the Eastern Partnership.

The summit participants discussed the preparation works of the European Council meeting during which it is expected to discuss migration issues and steps to eliminate their causes. In addition to main agenda issues, the EPP summit also touched upon the current situation in the Western Balkans.

President Serzh Sargsyan delivered speech at the summit talking about the recent parliamentary elections in Armenia, the recorded progress, Armenia-EU cooperation agenda, as well as issues on ensuring stability and security in South Caucasus.