‘We don’t have toys in our army’ – Armenia and Artsakh deny Azerbaijani report on UAV downing

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministries of Armenia and Artsakh deny the Azerbaijani defense ministry’s report whereby allegedly an Armenian UAV was shot down on June 21.

“We don’t have toys in our army”, Armenia’s defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

Artsakh’s defense ministry spokesman Senor Hasratyan urged not to be deceived by the Azerbaijani made-up stories.

“The Azerbaijani defense ministry released another disinformation today on shooting down an Armenian UAV, and then it ‘cooked up’ its own lie, saying ‘the counterblow will be destructive”.

There is only one impression from these kind of empty and monotonous statements: making up imaginary ‘successes’ in the military of the country called neighbor and getting excited by them has become a lifestyle. Conclusion: accept with understanding and don’t get misled”, he said.