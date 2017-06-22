Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 June

Parliament approves Government’s action plan


YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Parliament approved the Government’s action plan, reports Armenpress.

64 MPs voted in favor of the action plan, and 31 votes against.

Before the voting ‘Tsarukyan’ and ‘Yelk’ opposition factions announced they will vote against the action plan.



