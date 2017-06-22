PACE monitoring committee calls on Azerbaijan to implement commitments

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of Azerbaijan by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Stefan Schennach (Austria, SOC) and Cezar Florin Preda (Romania, EPP/CD), visited Baku from 12 to 14 June 2017. The co-rapporteurs released a statement on the visit’s results, PACE reported on its website.

Schennach and Preda discussed issues relating to maintaining human rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan, expressing their concern regarding the latest arrests.

They expressed hope that the arrested won’t be accused with ungrounded charges, and that an unbiased and fair investigation will be held. In addition, they mentioned that they are worried about Azerbaijan’s intolerant attitude for media freedom and freedom of expression.

The co-rapporteurs called on Azerbaijan to implement all commitments and decision which were passed by the Council of Europe.

“It is of utmost importance to promptly ensure full implementation of the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, which is a strict obligation to all members of the Council of Europe,” the co-rapporteurs recalled.