German parliament passes bill on withdrawing troops from Incirlik, Turkey

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRES. The German parliament passed a bill on withdrawing their troops from the Incirlik base in Turkey.

According to Deutsche Welle, 461 of 569 lawmakers voted in favor of removing their troops, while 85 voted against and 23 abstained.

Hereby, for the first time in history the German Armed Forces will withdraw their troops from one NATO member country and move them to another base, in a non-NATO member country.

The 260 troops, as well as military equipment, will be transported to Jordan by September.

Germany’s FM Sigmar Gabriel visited on Turkey on June 5 to meet his counterpart Mevult Cavusolgu for a final discussion on the matter regarding German lawmakers’ visit to the Incirlik base.

However, the Turkish minister gave a negative response, saying the reason behind it is Berlin’s stance regarding the PKK and the Gulen movement.

Germany’s FM said they have no other choice but to withdraw their troops from the base.