Artsakh’s president congratulates predecessor on 60th birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan congratulated the 60th birthday of Arkady Ghukasyan – 2nd president of Artsakh and the Ambassador At-Large of Armenia, the President's Office told ARMENPRESS.

“I cordially congratulate You on the memorable jubilee, the 60th birthday anniversary.

Your whole life is a vivid example of serving devotedly to the Motherland and native people, due to which you were honored the title of "Hero of Artsakh".



You stood at the origins of the Artsakh National Liberation struggle and did your best for realizing our people's cherished dreams and aspirations, formation and development of the Artsakh Republic, solving socio-economic issues and raising living standards of our citizens.



Today you continue to apply your rich experience and knowledge for the benefit of our state and people.



I congratulate you once again and wish peace, robust health and great success in your patriotic activity”, Sahakyan said in the letter.