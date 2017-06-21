Syrian “Cham Wings Airlines” starts regular Damascus-Yerevan flights

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Syria Arshak Poladian met with Speaker of the People’s Assembly of the Syrian Arab Republic Hadiyeh Abbas on June 21.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, members of Syria-Armenia parliamentary friendship group led by the Chairperson of the group Nora Arissianwere present at the meeting.

Greeting the Armenian Ambassador, Hadiyeh Abbas noted that she highly assesses the high level relations between the two states existing since the establishment of diplomatic relations a quarter century ago. She also highlighted the great contribution of the Armenian Embassy in Syria to the strengthening and deepening of bilateral cooperation.

The Syrian parliament speaker emphasized that the parliamentary format has an important role in Armenian-Syrian relations, in this context stressing the importance of partnership between the friendship groups in both parliaments.

Ambassador Poladian thanked the speaker of the People’s Assembly of Syria and the parliamentarians for the cordial reception. He noted that Armenian-Syrian relations date centuries back and can be characterized as fraternal. The Ambassador of Armenia to Syria added that the beholden Armenian people will never forget the solicitude of the Syrian people towards Armenians during the hardest period of the Armenian history – the Armenian Genocide, as well as following that period.

Ambassador Poladian particularly noted the assistance rendered by friendly Syria to Armenia after the Spitak earthquake of 1988 and the economic and energetic crises of 1990s, adding that at this difficult period for Syria Armenia tries to extent a helping hand to the Syrian people in the limits of its capacities.

The Armenian Ambassador informed his interlocutors that the Syrian “Cham Wings Airlines” starts regular direct Damascus-Yerevan flights from today, which will significantly foster communication between the two states and will be an extra impetus for developing bilateral relations.