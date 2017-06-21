President Sargsyan chairs consultation on public service system reforms

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan chaired a consultation on June 21, where the activities and interim results of the working group for the public services system reforms, which was formed under the president’s directive in December of 2016 was discussed.

The consultation mainly touched upon the preparatory condition of bills regarding civil service.

Leader of the working group – Vice-PM and minister of international economic integration and reforms Vache Gabrielyan briefed the President on the main innovations of the designed bills, including the status of the civil service authorized body, and issues regarding its formation and jurisdiction.

The President highlighted the significance of increasing the productivity and reforms of the public service system, within the frameworks of the constitutional amendments.

Mr. Gabrielyan was tasked with several instructions, taking into account the proposals during the consultation.