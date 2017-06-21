PM Karapetyan responds to opposition MP on future tenure

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. During Parliamentary debates of the government’s action plan, Edmon Marukyan – lawmaker of the Yelk opposition faction asked the Prime Minister whether or not he will continue his tenure after 2018.

Responding to the question from the floor of the Parliament, PM Karen Karapetyan underscored that he has answered this question on numerous occasions and the answer remains the same. “The fact that we have fixed the government’s action plan for 2017-2022 answers your question to some extent”, he said.

The PM also touched upon the opposition lawmaker’s observation, whereby he had refused to meet with the Yelk faction to discuss the government’s action plan, allegedly saying that he has no time.

“I came to meet with you yesterday at 18:00, and I was surprised that the Yelk faction was not present. I’ve expressed readiness to meet with all parliamentary factions to present the government’s program and I came to meet you yesterday. I didn’t say that I have no time or desire to meet”, the PM said.