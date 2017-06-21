Defense Ministry spox denies Azerbaijani lie on carrying out sabotage by Armenian Armed Forces

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani defense ministry spread another disinformation according to which the Armenian Armed Forces carried out sabotage, reports Armenpress.

Armenian Defense Ministry’s spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan announced that the Azerbaijani reports on the sabotage, as well as the capture of Armenian serviceman do not correspond to reality.

“Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry spread disinformation. The Armenian Armed Forces didn’t carry out any sabotage, moreover, they didn’t lose any servicemen”, Artsrun Hovhannisyan writes on Facebook.