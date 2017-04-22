Maestro Sergey Smbatyan to conduct Munich Symphony Orchestra
YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Sergey Smbatyan, artistic director and principal conductor of the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia, will conduct the Munich Symphony Orchestra on April 23 in Germany.
The event will be the first cooperation of Smbatyan and the Orchestra. The concert program is entitled “Friendship”.
The concert program will include compositions by Johannes Brahms and Robert Schumann. The soloists Mari Samuelsen (violin) and Håkon Samuelsen (cello) will perform with the orchestra.
Sergey Smbatyan will also conduct the Munich Symphony Orchestra on April 28.
