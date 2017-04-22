Jennifer Lopez supports Armenian Genocide epic ‘The Promise’

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has joined the #keepthepromise campaign for the Armenian Genocide Hollywood epic “The Promise”.

“We should all care about human rights, helping refugees and children. My name is Jennifer Lopez, and I vow to keep the promise to never forget”, Lopez said in an online video.

The Promise, staring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac, tells the story of the Armenian Genocide at the outset of World War I.

The late Armenian American billionaire Kirk Kirkorian financed the production of the film.

World famous celebrities Elton John, Sylvester Stallone, Barbra Streisand, Kim Kardashian, Andre Agassi, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Cher, Dean Cain, Owen Wilson, Luol Deng and others have joined in promoting the film.