Yerevan City Council pre-election campaign kicks off

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The pre-election campaign period for the upcoming Yerevan City Council election kicks off on April 21.

The campaigning period will last until May 12.

Three political forces – the Republican Party of Armenia, the Yelk bloc and the “Yerkir Tsirani” (Apricot Country) party are running for office.

The Republican Party’s proportional list is led by the incumbent Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan.

Yelk’s list is led by opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, and Yerkir Tsirani’s list is led by opposition MP Zaruhi Postanjyan.

The Yelk bloc launched its campaign at midnight from the Victory Park.

On April 21, Yelk members will begin a march from Moskovyan, Isahakyan and Teryan Streets in Yerevan, proceeding to the Northern Avenue where a gathering and a concert are planned.

The Republican Party’s campaign will kick off from the Erebuni district, where candidates will meet with residents. Mayor Taron Margaryan will also be present at the meetings.

Yerkir Tsirani will launch its campaign from Liberty Square at 17:00 with a bicycle-march.

The City Council election will be held on May 14.