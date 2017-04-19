Benoît Hamon ready to organize new meeting on NK conflict if elected President of France

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The urgency of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement was reminded to the world during the April 2-5 clashes of the last year, French presidential candidate, Socialist Benoît Hamon said in an interview with Nouvelles d'Armenie, reports Armenpress.

“We had the proof of the fact that “frozen conflict” expression is inadequate to describe this situation, in case when every year we have numerous losses. France together with Russia and US has a special responsibility as a Minsk Group Co-Chairing country. By cooperating with its partners France immediately engaged in the processes aimed at reaching the April 5 ceasefire”, Benoît Hamon said.

According to him, it will be a big and dangerous mistake to think that currently the situation is stabilized, but the clashes can resume at any moment bringing serious consequences to the entire region. “This situation forces to find a solution for this long-lasting conflict. The settlement components are known”, the French presidential candidate said.

If elected as President, Benoît Hamon is ready to organize a new meeting aimed at moving forward the talks. “Considering that uncertainty factors are multiplied at international level, it’s time to put an end to this conflict which hinders the development process of peoples of both countries and the states, as well as creates an atmosphere of instability in the whole region. Therefore, today it’s time for everyone to take his/her share of responsibility. This must be told to President Aliyev and President Sargsyan. Grounds exist to reach an agreement”, Benoît Hamon said.

The presidential election in France will be held on April 23. If no one from the candidates receives more than 50% of votes, the second round will be held on May 7.