Man hospitalized for snakebite in Yerevan
YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The healthcare ministry’s hot line received the first snakebite call on April 19.
The incident happened in Yerevan. The victim is a resident of Ararat province. He was hospitalized, where he was treated with anti-venom. He is in a stable condition, the healthcare ministry told ARMENPRESS.
The ministry notified that all medical centers of the country are equipped with anti-venom medications.
In 2016, the first snakebite call was received on April 13.
- 17:22 Yerevan-Tel Aviv direct flights to launch from May 17
- 17:15 Ucom and Fora-Bank to cooperate in telecommunications field
- 16:52 Spayka LLC plans to establish Roquefort cheese production in Armenia
- 16:34 Lavrov doesn’t oppose restoring cargo transit to Armenia and Georgia through Abkhazia route
- 16:15 Syunik Free Economic Zone to have major macroeconomic and microeconomic significance
- 16:13 Man hospitalized for snakebite in Yerevan
- 16:09 Shirak province Prosecutor gives details on missing Russian soldier of Gyumri base
- 15:47 Armenia’s Parliament Speaker receives newly appointed Ambassador of Serbia
- 15:40 Yerevan’s #147 school to be named after Hero of Artsakh Robert Abajyan
- 15:32 Highest rate of divorce in Armenia’s Lori province
- 15:18 18 year old Yerevan man wanted by cops for murder
- 15:06 French presidential candidate Fillon’s security doubled amid fears of IS attack
- 14:37 Commemorative events on 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide to be held in several cities of Netherlands
- 14:16 Agreement on creation of Free Economic Zone in Syunik province sealed in Yerevan
- 14:06 Artsakh Permanent Representative in US delivers lecture in Florida Int’l University
- 14:05 Yerevan Police declare manhunt for 17 year old murder suspect
- 13:57 Iranian businessmen suggest establishing tomato paste production in Armenia
- 13:47 Karabakh’s reunification with Armenia to be desirable solution for NK conflict – Marine Le Pen
- 13:42 Serbia greatly interested in enhancing relations with Armenia, says newly appointed Ambassador
- 13:37 Parliament’s Vice-Speaker Sharmazanov meets Yazidi community representatives, congratulates on Meleke Taus
- 13:22 France must assist int’l recognition of Armenian Genocide, says presidential candidate Marine Le Pen
- 12:52 Benoît Hamon vows to attend Armenian Genocide commemorative events in Yerevan if elected President of France
- 12:31 Armenia-China parliamentary friendship group members meet with Chinese Ambassador
- 11:47 Armenia’s Ambassador meets with President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania
- 11:40 Police search for missing Russian soldier from Gyumri’s 102nd military base
- 11:25 Wounded Artsakh soldier remains in serious condition
- 11:07 Armenian Genocide epic ‘The Promise’ screened in New York City
- 10:56 Thousands of Turkish protesters demand to annul referendum results
- 10:38 Turkey’s FM blames OSCE and PACE observers on supporting terrorism
- 10:32 Former POTUS George Bush Sr. hospitalized
- 10:19 War scenario in NK conflict isn’t beneficial for Iran, says expert
- 10:09 Yerevan City Council election: Political forces ready for campaign
- 09:53 Snow reported along Aragats region highways
- 09:51 Trump signs 'Buy American, Hire American' order
- 09:47 Azerbaijani forces fire sniper rifles at Artsakh line of contact
17:03, 04.14.2017
Viewed 15453 times Armenia ranked 34th in the list of most secure countries: World Economic Forum annual report
10:11, 04.12.2017
Viewed 6665 times Hollywood star Ryan Gosling joins Armenian Genocide movie ‘The Promise’ campaign
13:01, 04.13.2017
Viewed 4870 times “It was a crazily barbaric treatment” – Oscar winning actor Christian Bale on the Armenian Genocide
16:55, 04.14.2017
Viewed 2373 times Sting likes Manchester United fans’ version of “Englishman in New York”
11:50, 04.15.2017
Viewed 2056 times Despite Israel’s denialism its people definitely recognize the Armenian genocide - Yair Auron