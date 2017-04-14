EAEU Supreme Council’s next session to be held in Moscow on October 11

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The next session of the EAEU Supreme Council will be held on October 11 in Moscow, Tigran Sargsyan – Chairman of the Board of Eurasian Economic Commission, said, TASS reported.

“The heads of states already agreed at the narrow format meeting that the next session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held on October 11 in Moscow”, Tigran Sargsyan said.

Earlier President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said at the Council session that Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to hold the next summit in October in Moscow.

Lukashenko proposed to make 2017 a turning year for the EAEU, stating that a number of key measures must be taken for that purpose. “We need to define moratorium for adoption of new legal acts that have a discriminatory nature towards the Union’s partners. The Eurasian Economic Commission must follow its implementation”, Lukashenko said.