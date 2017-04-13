Tigran Sargsyan and Kyrgyzstan’s President meet ahead of Bishkek session

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, notified Kyrgyzstan’s President Almazbek Atambayev on the preparation of the Eurasian Economic Supreme Council’s session, which is due on April 14 in Bishkek.

The EEC told ARMENPRESS issues of economic partnership of EEU member states and the possibilities of the integration potential of the union and commercial ties with third countries were discussed during the meeting.

President Atambayev drew special attention on the fact that the commission’s activity must be directed on providing the best conditions for the development of business in the Eurasian territory.