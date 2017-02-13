President Sargsyan congratulates President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory letter to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on being reelected as President of Turkmenistan, press service of the President’s Office told “Armenpress”.

President Sargsyan wished President Berdimuhamedov good health, success and prosperity, and peace and welfare to the friendly Turkmenistan.

Highlighting the recent achievements recorded in Turkmenistan in the fields of state-building, social-economic sectors, as well as in the international arena, Serzh Sargsyan stated that all this provided President Berdimuhamedov a pan-national support and trust.

The Armenian President highly appreciated the unchanged attention of the President of Turkmenistan on issues related to the further deepening of the Armenian-Turkmen cooperation which is based on firm traditions of friendship and mutual respect, and expressed confidence that the bilateral mutual cooperation will further enrich with new large-scale projects due to joint efforts.





