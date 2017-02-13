Government convenes extraordinary session

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Government convened an extraordinary session on February 13 led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, press service of the Government told “Armenpress”.

The Government cancelled the February 9 decision on the “Government’s initiative to convene an extraordinary session at the Parliament”.

Minister-Chief of the Government Staff Davit Harutyunyan said while discussing the issue with the leadership of the Parliament they came to a conclusion that the issues included in the agenda of the extraordinary session will be possible to completely adopt during the Parliament’s four-day sitting to be launched on February 27, therefore, it was proposed to cancel the respective decision.

The Government approved the draft law on making changes and amendment on the Code on Administrative Offences and considered it as urgent.

Justice Minister Arpine Hovhannisyan stated that the adoption of the draft is related with the necessity to make a change on a number of other articles in accordance with the two new articles of the Code on Administrative Offences.

The draft will be submitted to the Parliament.