David Bowie’s ‘Blackstar’ Wins All Five Nominated Categories at 2017 Grammys

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The late David Bowie was honored at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night as the artist swept through all five categories he was posthumously nominated for, The Huffington Post reports.

Bowie won for Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Recording Package and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. All of the awards were related to his album “Blackstar,” which was released just days before the singer died of liver cancer in January of last year.

