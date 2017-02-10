Armenia’s PM, US Ambassador discuss cooperation in anti-corruption field

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on February 10 had a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of US to Armenia Richard Mills, press service of the Government told “Armenpress”.

USAID Armenia Mission Director Deborah Grieser also attended the meeting.

The sides discussed the Government’s anti-corruption policy, as well as a number of issues related to the cooperation in the anti-corruption sector.

The PM talked about the legislative reforms initiated by the Government, the adopted decisions, the works carried out within the frames of the Anti-Corruption Council, as well as the upcoming activities. In this context, PM Karapetyan presented details over a number of legislative bills aimed at increasing the effectiveness of anti-corruption measures, improving the current mechanisms, installing new procedures, which will lead to reduction of corruption risks in all sectors.

“I attach a great importance to the public’s active civil stance on succeeding the anti-corruption steps and ensuring consistency, as well as the government-public link and the constructive cooperation with partnering structures. I want to once again state that the Government is open for discussions and proposals”, the PM said.

The US Ambassador expressed satisfaction over the Government’s anti-corruption steps and welcomed the PM’s public statements and actions on this matter. Richard Mills said still works need to be done, and the US is ready with its resources to assist the Government in its efforts on fight against corruption. “There cannot be any doubt over the US commitment to support Armenia in fight against corruption. We are ready to work with the state structures that show legal will on anti-corruption fight”, the Ambassador said.

Issues related to the legislative initiatives on criminalizing the illicit enrichment, increasing the quality of investigation of corruption crimes were discussed during the meeting.

Karen Karapetyan and Richard Mills exchanged views on the directions and priorities of the Armenian-American economic cooperation.