George and Amal Clooney 'expecting twins'
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband, award-winning actor George, are expecting twins, US media report.
The babies are due in June, according to CBS's The Talk host Julie Chen.
Another source close to the couple, quoted by People, said they were "very happy". The Clooneys' representatives have not yet commented, BBC reported.
The couple married in Venice in 2014 with a star-studded list of guests who included Matt Damon and Bill Murray.
