Switzerland sees settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict exclusively by peaceful means – Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Switzerland has expressed its firm stance on the Karabakh issue, by supporting the idea of peaceful resolution of the conflict, Ambassador of Switzerland to Armenia Lukas Gasser told reporters, “Armenpress” reported.

He said the ceasefire regime established in 1994 must be definitely respected.

“Switzerland assumed its chairmanship at the OSCE in 1996 and 2014. During this period we were deeply involved in the normalization process of relations of Armenia and neighbors. The Nagorno Karabakh conflict has not yet found its solution. Peace agreement must be signed, and this includes a large-scale diplomatic activity especially within the OSCE. We must also understand that not everything is being publicly expanded. It is necessary to find a sustainable solution to the conflict and establish peace. And if Switzerland can somehow contribute to it, we will be ready and happy to show our support”, the Swiss Ambassador said.

The military phase of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict launched in 1991, when, in response to the NKR people’s demand for self-determination, the Azerbaijani authorities tried to solve the problem by ethnic cleanings and full-scale war, which resulted in thousands of causalities.The ceasefire agreement was signed in 1994. Currently, negotiations over the conflict settlement are conducted by the mediation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs (Russia, USA, France), the Madrid Principles proposed in November, 2007 by mediators is put on the negotiation table. Azerbaijan has not fulfilled the 4 resolutions of 1993 by the UN Security Council yet.