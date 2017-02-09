No meeting in Munich between Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian FMs scheduled

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. No final agreement has been reached yet over the meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian FMs in Munich, “Armenpress” reports official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova told the reporters.

“We do not insist on holding meetings or consultations. We offer and try to get consent from respective sides. Agenda of Bonn and Munich meetings is still being developed”, Zakharova said, adding that in case a final decision is reached, press will be informed about that.

“At the moment I can only tell that talks with the sides are underway”, she said.