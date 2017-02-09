Indian citizens enabled to get visa upon arrival to Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Citizens of India who have residence status in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman can receive entry visa to Armenia in Armenia’s border checkpoints as well. The decision was approved in the Cabinet meeting, which was presented by foreign minister Edward Nalbandian.

“The adoption of the bill is based on the necessity of boosting tourism flow to Armenia from the Persian Gulf region (except Saudi Arabia)”, Nalbandian said.

Taking into consideration that the citizens of those countries can get entry visas to Armenia upon arrival, and that significant numbers of Indian citizens are residing in those countries, there is a necessity of facilitating the latter’s entry to Armenia, by providing the opportunity of receiving entry visas at border checkpoints in Armenia.