Explosion reported in France nuclear power plant
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. An explosion has occurred at Flamanville Nuclear Power Plant, in France’s north-west, a local newspaper reports, adding that several people may have been injured in the blast, but there is no nuclear risk, RT reports.
Emergency response units and firefighters have arrived at the scene.
The incident occurred at 10:00 local time (09:00 GMT) in an engine room, Ouest-France newspaper reported.
11:21, 01.27.2017
