Lapshin’s extradition issue must be raised in various international structures – Giro Manoyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The extradition issue of Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin from Belarus to Azerbaijan must be raised in various international structures, Giro Manoyan - head of the ARF Armenian Cause and Political Affairs Office, told a press conference in “Armenpress”.

“The Armenian side must try to raise its concern that such steps will not contribute to the peaceful settlement process. Our society, political circles must raise this issue. As you know, protests were held in several countries, this process must be continued”, he said.

He said in any case the essence of this issue must be clarified since numerous foreign citizens visited Karabakh and appeared in the “black list”, however criminal prosecution has not launched against them. Giro Manoyan is surprised that Belarus is satisfied only with what Azerbaijan presented as a reason for Lapshin’s extradition, which is Lapshin’s visit to Karabakh.

“This argument is just ridiculous, that’s why it is necessary to take countermeasures. We know that the OSCE Commissioner for Freedom of Media expressed concern on this. It would be better our MPs also raise this issue. Works need to be done with the public sector of Russia and Israel”, Giro Manoyan said.

He says Belarus continues process with anti-Armenian emphasis with Azerbaijan.

Alexander Lapshin, the Russian-Israeli blogger who was extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan on February 7, has been placed in the isolation cell in Azerbaijan’s state security service.

Lapshin was flown to Baku from Minsk on a special flight, escorted by state security agents. A group of reporters were waiting for Lapshin in Baku’s airport, but Lapshin didn’t give any comment to them.

The Belarus Supreme Court denied Lapshin’s appeal on the extradition verdict issued by the General Prosecutor of Belarus.

Lapshin faces up to 5 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, under charges of “public calls against the state”, and “unauthorized crossing of borders”.





