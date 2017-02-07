Armenian National Congress still unable to collect enough signatures to apply to Constitutional Court on changing election date

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Congress (ANC) is still unable to collect 27 signatures necessary for applying to the Constitutional Court on changing the date of the upcoming parliamentary election, reports “Armenpress”.

ANC faction Secretary Aram Manukyan said at the Parliament that at this moment 17 MPs signed under the application.

“I want to inform the MPs that this petition has not been announced with a 24-hour regime. It means that it is still in force, and those who are interested can join the petition”, he said.

He called on MPs of all factions to support the initiative since they are presenting solid evidence that holding the election on April 2 contradicts to the Constitution. He recommended the MPs to get acquainted with the text of the application before signing where they clearly presented their explanations for changing the election date.

Armenia’s parliamentary election will be held on April 2, 2017. Some political forces and lawyers propose to change the election date. Minister-Chief of the Government’s staff Davit Harutyunyan presented clarifications over the issue, stating that the President’s decree was adopted and published in accordance with the constitutional law, the Electoral Code of Armenia. The spokesman of the ruling party (RPA) Eduard Sharmazanov said the RPA is ready to discuss the issue of changing the election date if it will be supported by all political forces participating in the electoral process.