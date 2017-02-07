Ferry freight forwarding tariff from Armenia decreased significantly

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The South-Caucasian Railways CJSC says the transportation tariffs of cargo in wagons has decreased in the Kavkaz-Poti international railway-ferry traffic. The move intends to boost imports and exports freight forwarding of Armenia and raising the level of competitiveness of railway transport”, the South-Caucasian Railways CJSC told ARMENPRESS.

The decrease of tariffs was able to be carried out due to negotiations with international partners on tariff optimization and freight forwarding process facilitation.

The tariff of freight forwarding by ferry for one wagon to Armenia and from Armenia will be cut by an average of 2 thousand USD.

“The discounts are differentiated and will be confirmed individually for various products. For some cargo, the tariffs will be decreased by 80%. For example, the freight forwarding of perlite will be 1 thousand dollars, and for juice or mineral water 1.3 thousand dollars. Let me say that previously the tarrif was 5 thousand for any cargo”, Dmitry Gvozdev, an official of the SCR said.

Ferry freight forwarding operations in the Kavkaz-Poti section will be carried out three times a month from February 10.

The discounts will be active not only for cargo from Russia to Armenia, but also from Russia to Iran through Armenia, from CIS countries to Armenia through Russia.