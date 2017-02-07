Belarus Supreme Court’s appeal on Lapshin extradition lasts less than half an hour

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Court of Belarus’ appeal session on Alexander Lapshin’s extradition verdict lasted less than half an hour, Sputnik Belarus reported, citing Lapshin’s attorney Natalyan Shyokina.

According to her, the verdict will be released in the coming hours. Lapshin was not present in the court on February 7.

Earlier it was reported that Alexander Lapshin’s lawyers appealed the Court’s verdict on extraditing Lapshin to Azerbaijan.

Belarus police arrested Lapshin on December 15, 2016 in Minsk. Lapshin, a Russian and Israeli citizen, resides in Moscow and writes for the famous Russian Travel Blog. He is wanted by Azerbaijan for visiting Nagorno Karabakh in 2011, 2012 and 2016, and criticizing Azerbaijan’s policy in his blog.

Baku demands the extradition of Lapshin from Belarus.

Earlier it was reported that the Deputy Prosecutor General of Belarus has made a decision to uphold the request of Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor on extraditing Citizen of Russia and Israel Alexander Lapshin, who is wanted for violating Articles 281.2 and 318.2 of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on February 3 : “Belarus has no grounds to not extradite Lapshin to Azerbaijan”. He said the issue will be solved based on law and international agreements.

The Russian foreign ministry said it is inadmissible to extradite Russian citizens to third countries.