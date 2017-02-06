Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Nagorno Karabakh soldier gunned down by Azerbaijani fire


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. At 11:00, February 6, Gor Gareginyan, 20, soldier of the Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army was fatally wounded by Azerbaijani ceasefire violation in an unnamed military post in the north-eastern direction, the defense ministry of NKR told ARMENPRESS.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

The Defense Ministry of Nagorno Karabakh extends its condolences and support to the family and friends of the fallen soldier.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: contact@armenpress.am
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration