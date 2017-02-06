Nagorno Karabakh soldier gunned down by Azerbaijani fire

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. At 11:00, February 6, Gor Gareginyan, 20, soldier of the Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army was fatally wounded by Azerbaijani ceasefire violation in an unnamed military post in the north-eastern direction, the defense ministry of NKR told ARMENPRESS.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

The Defense Ministry of Nagorno Karabakh extends its condolences and support to the family and friends of the fallen soldier.