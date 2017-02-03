Princess Diana’s iconic necklace goes on sale for £10million

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The diamond necklace worn by Princess Diana to the ballet just two months before her death has gone on sale for £10million in New York’s Guernsey's auction house, the Daily Mail reports.



The iconic necklace was last sold for £500,000 in 2010 but its current owners believe its value has increased.

The 178 diamonds and pearls have been described by Guernsey's, as the 'gift of the century'.



Diana, Princess of Wales was the first wife of Charles, Prince of Wales, who is the eldest child and heir apparent of Queen Elizabeth II.

On 31 August 1997, Diana was fatally injured in a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma road tunnel in Paris, which also caused the deaths of her companion Dodi Fayed and the driver, Henri Paul, acting security manager of the Hôtel Ritz Paris. The funeral saw the British television audience peak at 32.10 million, one of the United Kingdom's highest viewing figures ever, while millions more watched the event around the world